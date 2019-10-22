Azerbaijan’s tourism potential represented in Singapore

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Four Azerbaijani tourism companies and a hotel supported by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board participated in the ITB Asia 2019 exhibition in Singapore.

Detailed information about Azerbaijan’s tourist potential, tourist routes, hotels, national cuisine and more was provided to the visitors at the country’s stand, The State Tourism Agency told local media.

As part of the exhibition, representatives of Azerbaijani companies and international tourism companies held B2B (Business-to-Business) format meetings, where they discussed various tourism products.

ITB Asia is an annually held three day B2B trade show and convention for the travel industry.

Organized by Messe Berlin (Singapore) PTE LTD. and Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau, the exhibition brings together the world's leading representatives of the tourism industry. Various seminars and other events take place during the exhibition.

In 2019, more than 1300 exhibitors from over 132 countries and more than 13,000 visitors attended the exhibition. Over 27,000 business meetings were held in three days.

In recent years, the creation of the diversified tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan has increased the interest of foreign tourists to the country. There are many opportunities for tourism in Azerbaijan, including rural, health, environmental, cultural, social, commercial, sport, and other kinds of tourism.

Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of international events has made the country known in the world. Moreover, the simplification of the visa regime plays a major role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Currently, citizens of a number of countries get visas right at the Azerbaijani airports, while other tourists can visit the country by obtaining online tourist visas.

Azerbaijan aims to further develop the tourism sector to facilitate the sustainable development of the non-oil sector. The tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to 1.78 million people from January to July 2019, which is 7.4 percent higher than in same period in 2018.

Azerbaijan ranked in top 5 excursion tour destination in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, an annual traveler award held by National Geographic Traveler magazine.

Earlier this month, Lufthansa, the leading German carrier and the second largest airline in Europe, declared Baku the “City of the Month”.







