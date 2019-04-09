Azerbaijani company eyes implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani engineering company Texno-Atinak plans long-term partnership as part of the implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan, Elnur Ahmadov, executive director of the company, told Trend.

He said that the company plans to implement the next three projects in this country.

"We are actively negotiating with Uzbek partners on laying water pipelines and sewage lines in the regions," said Ahmadov. "In this regard, tomorrow I will fly to Tashkent, where I plan to discuss in more detail the conditions for implementing new projects in Uzbekistan."

He noted that the general sponsor of projects being implemented by Texno-Atinak is the World Bank, which fully provides funds for their implementation.

"We, in turn, actively participate in tenders, and if possible we make efforts to win," he added.

He noted that the company also rents various types of equipment and technical means, including excavators, loaders, mobile and tower cranes for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Texno-Atinak was established in 2011 to implement infrastructure projects in the region.

So far, more than 110 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. At present, over 30 companies with Uzbek capital operate in transit, trade, industry and service sectors in Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased by 46.5 percent in 2018.

Today, Uzbekistan supplies vehicles to Azerbaijan, non-ferrous metals, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, electrical and mechanical appliances, agricultural products. It also provides transportation, tourism and other services. Azerbaijan exports mechanical equipment, confectionery, various organic and chemical compounds, tanning and coloring extracts to Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan plans to organize a trade mission to Uzbekistan in the second half of the current year to increase trade potential.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan were established in 1995. The intergovernmental commission established in 1997 plays a major role in the development of bilateral economic relations.

Bilateral relations are developing in accordance with Strategic Partnership Declaration declaration signed in 2004 between the two countries.

In 2011-2015 bilateral agreements have been reached in various spheres, in particular, in promotion and mutual protection of investments, exemption from double taxation, economic cooperation, free trade, customs cooperation and etc.

Transportation projects implemented in the South Caucasus are of great importance for Uzbekistan in Central Asia-Europe trade routes.