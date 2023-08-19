Woman's national volleyball team of Azerbaijan competes at European Championship

Women's national volleyball team of Azerbaijan will start participation in the European Championship today, Azernews reports, citing Federation.

That the team led by Ataman Guneyligil will play against the Czech Republic in its first game in Group "C".

The match, which will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, will start at 22:00 Baku time. In the other match of this group, Turkiye will play with Sweden.

It should be noted that along with Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Turkiye, and Sweden, German and Greek teams will compete in Group C. Belgium, Italy, Germany, and Estonia will host the continental championship, which will last until September 3. The top 4 countries in the group will advance to the 1/8 finals.