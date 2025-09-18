YouTube pays massive sums to content creators

By Alimat Aliyeva

YouTube representatives have announced that since 2021, the platform has paid more than $100 billion to content creators worldwide. This figure includes earnings from ads, channel memberships, Super Chats, YouTube Premium revenue, and other monetization tools, Azernews reports.

According to YouTube, the rise in viewership is partly due to the growing number of users watching content on smart TVs and set-top boxes with built-in YouTube functionality. As more households turn to YouTube as an alternative to traditional television, creators are seeing significant growth in their audiences.

In fact, compared to last year, the number of channels earning over $100,000 annually from views on TV screens has increased by 45% — a clear sign of the platform’s expanding reach beyond smartphones and computers.

In addition to these financial milestones, YouTube is also rolling out new AI-powered tools for YouTube Shorts, its short-form video platform. These tools will allow creators to automate parts of the editing process, such as adding background music, voiceovers, sound effects, and even generating captions using artificial intelligence.

As YouTube continues to evolve, it’s not just influencers or vloggers who are benefiting. Many musicians, educators, and even small business owners are using the platform to build new revenue streams — some even turning YouTube into their full-time career. With AI tools making content creation more accessible than ever, the next wave of creators might be just one click away from global recognition.