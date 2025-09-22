Lawyers for the family of Rafael Lemkin, the author of the term "genocide," have once again demanded that an organization called the Lemkin Institute for the Prevention of Genocide stop using the name of their famous ancestor.

An organization with unclear objectives took the name of a Polish lawyer of Jewish-Ukrainian origin without asking the family's permission. In November last year, in an interview with the Algemeiner Journal, a relative of Rafael Lemkin, Joseph Lemkin, stated that he did not know about the existence of the institute until journalists informed him about it, and that he was extremely outraged that the name of his deceased relative was being used "to promote an anti-Israeli agenda." According to the magazine, the Lemkin family is considering various actions, including publishing a joint public statement or a letter demanding the cessation of illegal actions, in order to force the organization to stop using Lemkin's name.

The institute's management ignored the family's opinion and continued to speculate on Lemkin's name. The other day, according to media reports, the family's lawyers and representatives of the European Jewish Association said that the institute was misleading the public and distorting Lemkin's legacy by promoting positions contrary to his views.

The fact is that an office of unknown origin, which has been actively serving Armenian interests since 2021, has gone too far, using Lemkin's name and his distorted legacy in anti-Israeli propaganda. Ten days after the start of a new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, the institute accused Israel of genocide of the Palestinians.

Lemkin's relative stressed that the Institute had not contacted the family with a request regarding the use of this name.

It is noteworthy that the Lemkin Institute for the Prevention of Genocide was established after the 44-day war. This cannot be a coincidence, especially considering the fact that the main activity of the dubious structure revolves around the Armenian theme. Moreover, what is especially noteworthy is that this is not about the interests of Armenia and the Armenian society. The Institute takes care of maintaining and promoting the separatist and revanchist agenda on the world stage. Not only Baku is being criticized, but also the Armenian government. An office with a big name, created in the United States with the money of the Diaspora, openly interferes in the internal affairs of the Republic of Armenia and tries to dictate to its leadership what to say and how to act.

Despite the claims about the credibility of this office, in fact it has no authority. Even Lemkin's family found out about the existence of such an institute recently, and then only after publications about the institute's statements on Karabakh, paid for by the Diaspora, appeared in the media.

There is no doubt that the organization is funded by the Armenians. After the Second Karabakh War, namely in early 2021, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) announced the need to create an "organization or group in the United States to develop methods for early identification of organized violence against Karabakh Armenians." It was an announcement about the purchase of services, a message that the Armenians are ready to pay for the "genocide" scenario. The script had to be not only created, but also promoted on behalf of the American organization, so that the Armenian filling would not be very noticeable. But it is impossible to hide it, because the institute's activities are devoted almost entirely to promoting the new "Armenian genocide." Some other topics are included in the work plan just for decency. This can be seen even in the Wikipedia article about this organization. If we are mistaken, then why does the institute's website list "preventing the threat of genocide of ethnic Armenians from Azerbaijan" as the first item among the goals of the organization? The topic of Ukraine is closer to the end of the list. And the fight against racism was not lucky at all - it is only in seventh place in importance.

The paid services of the office also prove the involvement of the infamous Aurora Foundation, funded by Rubik Vardanyan, in the project. The prospect of making big money inspired two American professors to announce the creation of the institute, which was named after Rafael Lemkin.

The Diaspora, as always, was wasted. The so-called institute did not become the flagship of the struggle against the "Armenian genocide of Artsakh." He is not noticed, he is not considered, and now a scandal is breaking out around the office in connection with the unauthorized use of the name of Rafael Lemkin and attempts to present his provocative activities as a reflection of his legacy. It seems that the organizers of the office did not get acquainted with Lemkin's biography well, otherwise they would have thought carefully before making anti-Israeli statements.

All the activities of this dubious structure are based on the principles of borderless nationalist propaganda, which the Diaspora has been conducting for many years, despite even the interests of the Armenian statehood. Already on September 19, 2023, the Lemkin Institute for the Prevention of Genocide published an SOS signal stating that there was no doubt that "genocide" was taking place in Karabakh. Cool experts like Luis Moreno Ocampo are sure of this. The office, thinking that someone was interested in her opinion, stated that "this moment in time is mandatory for powerful leaders and states to speak out against Azerbaijan." The statement, published on the day of the start of the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh, made apocalyptic predictions about the future of the region. After the operation was completed, on September 22, the institute presented the second SOS signal about the "critical danger of genocide." "The Lemkin Institute is horrified that the world has allowed such a thing to happen," and so on.

In short, there was a lot of noise, but none of those to whom it was addressed heard it.

We also recall the attacks on Nikol Pashinyan. After the Armenian prime minister questioned the narrative of the "Armenian genocide," a real explosion took place at the Lemkin Institute. The office had previously accused Pashinyan of "covert denial of the genocide," but then he spoke out in plain text - and it began. How dare he question the "established historical narrative" and threaten the "integrity of Armenian sovereignty," the Lemkin Institute wailed.

And recently, the Lemkin Institute has already completely disavowed, having hysterically criticized the Washington agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The joint declaration signed in the United States, according to the office, "may legitimize Baku's expansionist ambitions and create the ground for new crimes against the Armenian people." The institute's leadership, as well as those who dictate the texts of such statements, demanded that the US administration "abandon support for Baku's policy and insist on fulfilling the preconditions that ensure justice and security." The preconditions include, of course, the return of Armenians, the release of separatists and terrorists, the inclusion of Dashnak narratives in Azerbaijani history textbooks, and the like.

And all this fuss took place and is happening under the guise of the name of Rafael Lemkin.

Of course, the family of the founder of the concept of "genocide" was outraged by the non-Armenian activities of the so-called institute. But it would be good if this office stopped using his name in their dirty business. It would completely deprive her of her voice. After all, the Armenian Diaspora project has been operating in Lemkin's name for four years.