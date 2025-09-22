Chinese energy tech firm launches automated system for unconventional oil and gas extraction

If you want, I can also draft a polished newspaper-style article based on this information for an international energy or business outlet. Do you want me to do that?Chinese energy tech firm Honghua Group launched an intelligent fracturing solution on Friday, aiming to boost the efficiency and automation of unconventional oil and gas extraction, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The solution is being rolled out amid growing global dependence on this difficult-to-access yet highly promising energy source. Unlike conventional oil and gas reserves, which are easier to extract, unconventional reserves require advanced techniques such as fracturing to extract. Therefore, the relevant technology is critical to enhancing energy security worldwide, industry analysts say.

The solution developed by Honghua incorporates intelligent control across six major systems, including intelligent power supply and distribution, intelligent electric fracturing pump, intelligent safety and fracturing control systems, said Zhao Chongsheng, who manages the fracturing section of the company.

The solution would streamline traditional operations by integrating 33 steps into a single automated process, cutting manual labor by 90 percent and improving worksite efficiency by 15 percent, Zhao said. Additionally, the system greatly reduces carbon emissions and supports sustainability targets while addressing industry safety and operational performance needs.

As a subsidiary of Dongfang Electric Corporation and a major global manufacturer of land drilling rigs, Honghua supplies equipment to users across North America, the Middle East and Africa. The launch event attracted over 300 experts from more than 200 companies, universities and research institutions in over 20 countries.