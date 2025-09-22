Nikol Pashinyan's Fourth Republic – how to achieve it?

Speaking at the regular congress of the ruling Civil Contract party on Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan outlined quite clearly how he plans to act in the coming years. And this program is important not only for Armenia itself, but also for the entire region. It was the Armenian side that was responsible for all the tragedies that have befallen the South Caucasus over the past hundred years, and fundamental changes in politics and consciousness are expected from it. Because without this, it is impossible to count on lasting peace and long-term stability.

It is very good that the Prime Minister recognizes that Armenia has entered a completely new stage in its history thanks to peace with Azerbaijan. It is very good that, unlike his predecessors, he understands the value of peace and human life.

In general, I must say that Nikol Pashinyan has always had a correct understanding of the situation. Even when he was in the opposition, even before his election as prime minister, he expressed reasonable thoughts. That's why Azerbaijan was very disappointed when he started dancing in Shusha and classifying Karabakh as Armenia.

At the congress of his party, Pashinyan tried to explain his actions. The logic of what was said was not always clear, but let's not be picky. Without receiving the hot lesson of the 44-day war, the Armenian society would not have woken up, and the head of government then simply could not keep up with the narratives imposed on Armenians for decades. It is today that he can openly say what he thinks about relations with his neighbors, and back then, in order to stay in power, it was necessary not to deviate from the rut of miatsuma. And Pashinyan tried to stick to this course in order to please the masses. Although, without a doubt, I saw that such a line leads Armenia to the destruction of statehood.

The Second Karabakh War and the defeat of Armenia shook the Armenian society to its foundations. And today it is able to adequately perceive the truth spoken by Nikol Pashinyan. In any case, this is evidenced by the relative domestic political stability.

Opening the congress, Pashinyan announced that decisions would be made that "will determine the main characteristics of the life of Armenia for the coming centuries."

These points were reflected in the declaration of the congress. And much of this is welcome.

The establishment of the Fourth Republic of Armenia is declared the upcoming strategic task. It is very important that after the parliamentary elections in June 2026, the ruling party intends to initiate the process of adopting a new Constitution. It is unnecessary to explain why Azerbaijan is particularly interested in this point.

In its activities, the ruling Party of Armenia promises to rely on the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991 and the concept of the inviolability of 29,743 square kilometers of internationally recognized territory of Armenia. It should be noted that Armenia can be completely calm about its integrity and inviolability of its borders. But, of course, on the condition that she treats her neighbors in the same spirit.

Among the objectives of the "Civil Contract" is to step up rapprochement with the European Union, but taking into account regionalization and a balance in foreign policy.

Nikol Pashinyan also does not abandon his intention to rid Armenia of Ktrich Nersesyan. In his opinion, the agenda for the liberation of Etchmiadzin from the current Catholicos should be implemented, and the sooner the better. And it would be better if Ktrich Nersesyan left on his own.

Well, that's a good goal. The Armenian Church has historically played a nation-forming role for the Armenian people, shaping the mentality and identity of the Armenian people. Therefore, it is very important who will be at the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church and whether it will be possible to purge it of nationalist and terrorist postulates. In the form in which the Armenian Church has come to this day, it is the main enemy of the Armenian people. She pushed Armenians onto the criminal path of hatred, and if Pashinyan succeeds in changing traditional approaches, he may consider that he was not born in vain.

I would like to return to dancing in Shusha and provocative statements from the stands of the Khankendinsky stadium. The Armenian Prime minister tried to explain his behavior. It turned out a bit clumsy. Pashinyan explained the phrase "Karabakh is Armenia, period," as a model of patriotism that was in use at the time. He is right here, but he is mistaken in the fact that this model was formed and imposed on Armenians by Soviet ideology. No, everything is much more complicated and the roots of the unhealthy model are much deeper. The Soviet government simply used Armenian nationalism for its own purposes, but its roots are not much older. If Nikol Pashinyan does not take this moment into account, the problem may return. We hope that he understands the essence of the issue. If not, he simply won't be allowed to build the Fourth Republic he's announcing.

The Fourth Republic, unlike the previous three, should be free from caveman nationalism, from hatred, from unhealthy historical narratives and insane myths. She must declare territorial claims against her neighbors to be evil. And not only out of fear of getting an answer, but because there are laws that cannot be broken. Pashinyan will have to carry out a real revolution in the field of education if he wants the new residents of his Fourth Republic to be able to preserve their statehood.

Armenia's neighbors will help in everything else. Having been cleansed from the taint of nationalism, it will receive real guarantees of security and stable development. And security in today's world is a real luxury.