Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov and Ulvi Ganizade have become the winners of the European Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia.

Jafarov secured the title in the men`s 67kg weight class thanks to a 3-2 win over Georgian Joni Khetsuriani, while Ulvi Ganizade beat French Ibrahim Ghanem in the 72kg gold medal bout.