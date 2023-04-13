MlNEPS VII Organizing Committee works in full swing for forthcoming conference

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports is working in full swing to prepare for the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS).

MlNEPS VII Organizing Committee was established by presidential decree "On the establishment of the Organizing Committee for holding MlNEPS VII".

The first meeting of MlNEPS VII Organizing Committee highlighted the preparations for the conference.

Chairman of the MlNEPS VII Organizing Committee Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stressed the importance of the event.

Noting that the first presentation with the participation of about 100 countries took place at the headquarters of UNESCO in Paris last month, Farid Gayibov said that a working group is working under the Organization Committee regarding preparatory work. In order to organize the event at a high level, all issues are coordinated with the institutions responsible for the relevant fields.

MINEPS is the only global platform of its kind, engaging governments, intergovernmental organizations, the sport movement, academia, and specialized NGOs.

Founded in 1976, the conference facilitates intellectual and technical exchange in the field of physical education and sport.

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have agreed on holding the VII MINEPS conference in Baku on June 26-29, 2023.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO Gabriela Ramos.

The decision to hold such a large-scale conference is a clear manifestation of the international community's trust in Azerbaijan, a country well-known for its countless sports achievements.