Azerbaijani badminton players rank among World's Top 100

By Laman Ismayilova



For the first time, six Azerbaijani badminton players have entered the top 100 across four categories in the latest ranking released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Edi Reski Dviçayo, a participant in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, is ranked 78th in the men's singles. Keisha Fatim Zahra, the youngest badminton player at the Paris Olympics, is ranked 57th in the women's singles category.

In the men's doubles, the pair of Aqil Qabilov and Diki Pangestu are ranked 78th, while Jahid Alhasanov and Hajar Nuriyeva are ranked 92nd.

Two more Azerbaijani players are ranked in the top 100 in the youth category. Ulvi Huseynov is ranked 28th in the boys' singles, and Hajar Nuriyeva is ranked 53rd in the girls' singles.

The BWF World Ranking is the official ranking system of the Badminton World Federation for players participating in tournaments sanctioned by the BWF. It is used to determine qualification for the World Championships, Summer Olympic Games, and BWF World Tour events.

Seedings for all BWF-sanctioned tournaments are based on the BWF World Ranking. Players under 19 years old can also be ranked in the BWF World Junior Ranking, which was introduced in January 2011.