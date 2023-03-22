Group games of Azerbaijan Cup basketball competitions have started

The group games of the Azerbaijan Cup basketball competitions for the 2022-2023 season have started at the Sarhadchi Sports Center, Azernews reports.

The opening match was held between Sabah and Ganja teams, which are in group A. Ganja beat its opponent with a score of 97:59. The most productive basketball players were Udun Osaku from Sabah (15 points, 3 rebounds), Akbar Mammadov from Ganja (27 points, 18 rebounds).

An other match in Group A was between AAAF Khirdalan and Sarhadchi. AAAF Khirdalan won the match with a score of 86:69. Damon McDowell from AAAF Khirdalan (19 points, 6 rebounds) and Brandon Miller from Sarhadchi (20 points, 5 rebounds) were selected as the most productive basketball players.

In Group B, NTD beat Olympic Shaki with a score of 94:83. The most productive basketball players of the match were Zak Hudson from NTD (18 points, 11 rebounds), Larry Robinson from Olympic Shaki (24 points, 8 assists).

Another match in Group B was between Zirve Astara and Neftchi. Neftchi beat Zirve Astara with a score of 93:76. The most productive basketball players in the match were from Zirve Astara (Derin Johnson 27 points, 6 assists) and Davit Lomidze from Neftchi (24 points, 5 rebounds).