Final day of 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup held in Baku

By Trend

The final day of the 1st International "Ojaq Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Today, within the individual performances program, the competition among gymnasts born in 2010 and in the age category "juniors" will be held.

Among the teams in group exercises, gymnasts born in 2015–2016, 2012–2014, and 2010–2011 will perform.

On November 25–27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the 1st International "Ojaq Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes, representing 13 countries, including over 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competition.

Among the participants are young gymnasts born in 2007–2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.