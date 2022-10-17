Gymnastics community looking forward to Worlds in Artistic and Trampoline Gymnastics - Farid Gayibov

By Trend

Dear members of the Gymnastics Family,

The autumn season commenced with the meeting of the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics held in Lausanne on September 2 & 3.

In the result of our discussions, the organisation of the 2025 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was entrusted to Tallinn (EST), the Accreditation rules and Technical Regulations were approved, and a call for hosts were opened for the European Gymnastics events in 2024, 2025 & 2026.

We also arrived at an important decision concerning the elections to be held at our Congress in Albufeira (POR) on December 2 & 3. We decided to allow candidates for the position of Trampoline Technical Committee members who have at least one FIG Brevet (of level 1 or 2), since there had not been sufficient candidatures fulfilling the criteria of having Brevets in all 3 categories (TRA, TUM, DMT). I was pleased to notice at the events I attended recently that many candidates have actively started to prepare for the elections.

In September, we concluded this year’s European Championships. The TeamGym European Championships which are normally held once in two years, were held back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 due to the postponement caused by the pandemic.

This European Gymnastics event returned to Luxembourg after 61 years since it last hosted the European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics in 1961. This is a testament to the growth of the popularity of gymnastics in all corners of Europe. As a result, the organisation of this mass competition was executed at a very high level.

It was a great honour to meet Grand Duke Henri at our events. This showed that the country’s leadership knew the value of Gymnastics and displayed their support for the organisation. I would like to express my gratitude to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Local Organising Committee for all their efforts to host this competition which in certainty will facilitate the development of TeamGym in the country.

I congratulate the Technical Committee with the progress we achieved in the number of participating countries. For the first time, we had 17 countries participating. It is a great accomplishment for such a young discipline. There are many Federations, wishing to take part in these events, including the ones representing other continents. Thus, the geography of our TeamGym events is spreading.

Participation of a great number of fans from Great Britain, Portugal and Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland created an outstanding atmosphere. These events have a great impact to sports tourism and bring multi-cultural benefits.

Another festive event of European Gymnastics took place in Funchal (POR) which hosted the Golden Age Gym Festival from 2 to 7 October. Each time, this event gathers gymnastics enthusiasts where they celebrate their love for our sport.

Interesting atmosphere also reigned at the season’s first Worlds. Historic results were shown by Rhythmic gymnasts at the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Sofia (Bulgaria / September 14-18). The Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation is an experienced organiser of gymnastics events and the standards of the professional work of its Local Organising Committee are always consistent. The Armeec Arena, which regularly opens its doors to the Gymnastics family, this year also hosts the Trampoline Worlds (November 16-19).

I took part in an online extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held on September 30. At the meeting we decided that the Romanian Gymnastics Federation will host the 2nd Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships (Cluj-Napoca / July 7-9, 2023). We also made exceptions to the Apparatus norms concerning the height of the uneven bars at the 2022 World Championships (Liverpool / GBR / October 29 – November 6).

The gymnastics community is looking forward to the Worlds in Artistic and Trampoline Gymnastics, as well as the FIG Congress and the elections of European Gymnastics within its General Assembly in the coming weeks.

I wish that all preparations would deliver fruitful and historic outcomes - both on the Field of Play and in meeting rooms.

History-makers lead Gymnastics to new heights!