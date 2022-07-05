Shusha to host int'l cycling race

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha will host an international cycling race on July 9-10, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

The cycling race is co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, and the Department of the Shusha State Reserve within the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The race consists of two stages. The first stage will be held on July 9 near Narakand park in Baku.

At this stage, cyclists from ten countries will compete in the individual race at a distance of 21 km.

The second stage on July 10 will start from the Fuzuli airport and end in front of the Karabakh hotel in Shusha.

On the last day, the cyclists will join a group cycle race at a distance of 71 km.