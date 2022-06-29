National wrestlers crowned European champions

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestlers have been crowned European champions, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

Nihad Guluzade (55 kg) and Lachin Valiyev (87 kg) won two gold medals at the European Youth Championship (U-20) in Rome.

Wrestler Nihad Guluzada (55 kg) defeated Frenchman Aivil Fuake (9:0) and Ukrainian Mykola Khavritsky (3:1) and Georgios Scarpello (5:1)

In the final, Nihad Guluzada left no chances to Romanian wrestler Denis Mihai and defeated his opponent with a score of 10:1.

Lachin Valiyev (87 kg) defeated Ukrainian wrestler Nikita Alekseev (8:5) in one-eighth final. In the quarter-finals, he won over Algot Kelman (Sweden) with a score 4:1.

In the semi-finals, he defeated Vigen Nazaryan (Armenia) with a score 3:1.

In the final, national wrestler defeated Patrick Gordan (Romania) with a score of 3:1 and took the gold medal.