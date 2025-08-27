Nongshim unveils K-Pop inspired noodle line with supernatural twist

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nongshim, South Korea’s largest instant noodle maker, is launching a special line of products inspired by characters from the hit Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters later this month, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Packaging for popular Nongshim items like Shin Ramyun and Shrimp Crackers will feature beloved characters from the movie, including Rumi, Zoey, the Saja Boys, and Derpy the tiger, the company announced on Wednesday.

In addition to revamped packaging, Nongshim will debut a brand-new Shin Toomba Sauce and limited-edition cup noodles modeled after the fictional snacks eaten by the K-pop girl group Huntrix in the film. To celebrate the collaboration, the company will roll out a series of global promotions—including digital campaigns, offline pop-ups, and interactive content across social media.

“KPop Demon Hunters’ authentic portrayal of Korean culture—from K-pop to K-food—has gone viral and sparked a global fanbase,” Nongshim said in a statement. “With ramyun, one of Korea’s most iconic foods, playing a central role in the film, it naturally drew attention to our brand.”

The animated movie, which follows a K-pop trio who secretly moonlight as demon hunters, has become a global sensation since its release in June. As of last week, it became the second most-watched film of all time on Netflix, racking up over 210 million views.

The film’s impact extends beyond streaming. Its original soundtrack has topped international music charts, with the single “Golden” by fictional group Huntrix hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 16.

Nongshim said the collaboration was born organically, after fans noticed how closely the on-screen snacks resembled real-life Nongshim products.

“This partnership was made possible thanks to fans who spotted our products in KPop Demon Hunters and shared their excitement,” a spokesperson said. “Just as the film introduced Korean culture to the world, we aim to spread awareness of the taste and value of authentic K-snacks.”

The limited-edition products will be available in South Korea and across major global markets, including North America, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia.

Nongshim is also exploring interactive experiences with KPop Demon Hunters characters in the metaverse and is rumored to be in talks for augmented reality (AR) packaging, allowing fans to scan products and unlock exclusive digital content.