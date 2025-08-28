Baku has put all the dots above the "I" in the issue of the Zangezur corridor

|
No one knows how to so decisively and irrevocably dot the
"I" as the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, does. This is what
strong politicians do, confident in their abilities, who have serious weight on
the world stage and are able to influence processes. Therefore, his words are
always expected, and not only in Azerbaijan. There is no doubt that what the
Azerbaijani leader said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV channel (Saudi
Arabia) will also be carefully studied, and conclusions and forecasts about the
region will be drawn based on his words.
It is no secret that today the whole world is closely
watching the processes unfolding around the Zangezur Corridor, or, as it is now
called, the Trump Route. The agreement reached in Washington, and especially
the involvement of the American side in the project, came as a big surprise to everyone.
Experts are amazed by the abrupt change in official Yerevan's position and the
transformation of Nikol Pashinyan into a zealous supporter of the project.
Everyone understands whose merit this is and what a huge and hard work Baku is
behind all this. It's such a masterly way to solve a problem that, as many
believed, was basically unsolvable. After the Washington summit, completely new
realities emerged, and forces came to the region that even the most
sophisticated analysts did not expect here. Everything has changed, and has
changed for the better, opening up a lot of opportunities to transform this
geographical space into a space of cooperation and mutual understanding.
The leaders of the countries, if they are guided by the
interests of their states and economic benefits, and not by absurd political
narratives, cannot fail to see that Azerbaijan is trying not only for its own
sake. Yes, he tries for himself first of all, but he proceeds from
considerations of the interconnectedness of all processes in the region and the
enormous advantages of common benefit. And the Zangezur corridor is beneficial
to everyone. There is not a single country whose interests the project would
play against. The insinuations spread so far do not stand up to criticism,
completely contradicting the realities that are in front of everyone's eyes.
The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is particularly
noteworthy in this context. The current leadership of the country has abandoned
the policy of denial and threats regarding the communications project through
Western Zangezur. This is a very wise approach, which began to manifest itself
shortly after the election of Masoud Peseshkian as President of Iran. There is
a sincere dialogue and mutual understanding between the leaders of Azerbaijan
and Iran today. As President Ilham Aliyev said, "our personal relations
and the relations between our administrations are very constructive and very
friendly. As for Iran's official position on the new developments, we consider
it very reasonable and very positive. By "official position," I mean
the position of the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This is the
official position."
To the journalist's clarifying question, the head of state
replied bluntly that Baku takes into account the position of politicians
elected by the people, and not some former officials who are now called
advisers.
As everyone understands, we are talking about advisers who
have become the mouthpiece of the radical wing of the Iranian government. While
President Peseshkian talks about the importance of the Zangezur corridor for
Iran and the absence of any threats to Iran, bad advisers say that Tehran will
never allow the construction of these communications.
Radical circles, even ahead of Yerevan, were the first to
declare mythical threats to Armenia's territorial integrity and Iran's
interests. This is the position that Tehran officially adhered to under the
previous leadership. After the Iranian people elected Masoud Pezeshkian as
their president, the office of the supreme leader in the person of Vilayati
took over the task of slowing down the project. But Baku has made it clear to
the Iranian side who it will work with in the region. And this is important for
every politician in this geography after 2020, because the authority of
Azerbaijan and its leader has increased significantly.
"This position is absolutely not important to us,"
President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al-Arabiya, referring to the
opponents of the Zangezur road in Iran. - It has no meaning for us, because our
interstate relations are relations between governments, between presidents,
between foreign ministers. Therefore, we completely ignore these false
narratives spread by the so-called advisers. Everything is clear to us. The
President's position is absolutely reasonable and is based on the fact that the
Zangezur corridor poses no threat to Iran."
It should be recalled that Mr. Peseshkian recently stated
that "this corridor will also be beneficial to Iran," that "the
situation around the corridor is not as dramatic as it is presented," and
that "all parties take into account Iran's demands."
The objections to the Zangezur corridor from Iran and Armenia were illogical and unsupported by facts. Azerbaijan was accused of intending to seize Zangezur by force to lay roads. However, Baku has never even hinted at such a possibility. Elementary logic suggests that if Azerbaijan had such a plan, it would have been implemented even before the signing of the capitulation by Yerevan. The Azerbaijani army simply would not have stopped at the border, that's all. When asked if Azerbaijan has such a force, the Azerbaijani leader confidently replied: yes, of course, it does, and everyone knows about it. "And even those who give bad advice know that we have such power," he said.
Azerbaijan has a historical right to insist on the
construction of communications to Nakhchivan. The President briefly touched
upon the history of the issue, which the audience of the Saudi TV channel is
unlikely to know about. Once upon a time, "mainland" Azerbaijan and
Nakhchivan were one, until the Soviet government donated Azerbaijani lands to
Armenia. Before the collapse of the USSR, from the point of view of remoteness,
autonomy did not create problems, because the republics were part of a single
country. But with the beginning of the Armenian aggression, the connection was
cut off. The Armenian side dismantled the railway and sold it for scrap.
Moreover, during the years of occupation, part of the route running along the
Azerbaijani-Iranian border was also destroyed.
Azerbaijan is already completing the construction of a
railway line on its territory, which has almost reached the Armenian border. In
the five post-war years, Armenia has not taken a single step towards restoring
communications.
The Washington meeting and the participation of US President
Donald Trump in resolving the issue became the final stage in Azerbaijan's long
and persistent struggle for its right to have a direct connection with
Nakhchivan.
Those who have been biding their time in Armenia and those who give bad advice in Iran are actually acting against the interests of their countries. Nikol Pashinyan spent a lot of time promoting the stillborn "crossroads of the world", which could have been spent on restoring communications. Without the restoration of communications in Western Zangezur, that is, without Azerbaijan, Armenia will not be able to become a transit country. Today, Nikol Pashinyan has come to this truth.
As for Iran, the country, which has been isolated due to the
fault of radical circles that have not been able to find a common language with
the world for fifty years, needs access to wide markets. In an interview with
the Saudi channel, the Azerbaijani leader literally explained on his fingers
why the Zangezur corridor is not a threat to Iran, but a great opportunity. In
particular, the appearance of this route will in no way hinder the development
of the North-South corridor, but, on the contrary, will enrich it with
additional opportunities. In fact, the
Zangezur corridor will become an alternative North-South route, albeit not a
direct one.
"What can happen to the communication between the North
and the South? It can pass through Zangezur. Again, if you present a map, the
route may stretch from Northern Europe to Russia, to Azerbaijan, and then from
Azerbaijan to Zangezur, then to Nakhchivan, and from Nakhchivan there is a
railway connection with Iran, which runs to the Persian Gulf. So in fact, the
Zangezur corridor will be not only an East-West transport corridor, but also a
North-South transport corridor. And instead of one North-South route from
Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan, we will have another one - from Russia to
Azerbaijan, Armenia, Nakhchivan and further to Iran. So, I think this will be a
winning situation for the entire region, and there will be no losers
here," President Ilham Aliyev said.
This is the policy of the Azerbaijani leader in general - to
resolve issues in such a way that there are no losers in them. Azerbaijan will
always respect exclusively its national strategic interests only in matters of
territorial integrity and security. When it comes to economics, communications
and logistics, the issue of mutual interests of neighbors and partners becomes
fundamental. Projects work successfully only when all the parties involved are
interested in this success. And this requires good relations with all neighbors
and their neighbors' neighbors.
Azerbaijan acts based on this principle. It was understood
in Armenia, it was understood in Iran.