Rheinmetall to build two military plants in Bulgaria

By Alimat Aliyeva

The German defense giant Rheinmetall plans to build two production facilities in Bulgaria—one for gunpowder and another for 155 mm artillery shells, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Boyko Borisov, leader of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, on his Facebook page following a meeting with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

In a video posted by Borisov, it is noted that 155 mm artillery shells are currently in short supply, both for the Bulgarian military and across Europe. The project aims to produce around 100,000 shells per year, and discussions are also underway to establish a drone manufacturing facility as part of broader defense cooperation.

Talks with Rheinmetall began in March, and at that time, it was stated that formal agreements would soon be presented to the Bulgarian parliament for ratification. The total volume of investment is expected to reach €1 billion.

Borisov emphasized that this initiative will not only strengthen Bulgaria’s defense capabilities but also create jobs and boost the country’s role in the European defense supply chain.

The 155 mm artillery shell is NATO’s standard caliber for heavy artillery, and the war in Ukraine has drastically increased global demand for it. Rheinmetall has been rapidly expanding its production across Europe, and Bulgaria's strategic location makes it a key node in strengthening NATO’s eastern flank.