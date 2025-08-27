The revanchists were waiting for the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia with great concern. In connection with the anniversary, it was planned to excite the masses, bring nationalist slogans back into circulation and finally oust the ruling team, which is behaving somehow wrong. And the concern was related to the expectation that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would do something like that. And Pashinyan really "threw it out."

This year, for the first time in 35 years, the Armenian leadership told its people the truth. In August 2020, congratulating the Armenians on the anniversary of the toxic document and not yet knowing what would happen in just a month, Nikol Pashinyan said completely different things that did not go beyond ideological patterns. In his address this year, he literally blasted the "Karabakh movement" to smithereens, calling it a model of patriotism imposed on the Armenian people by the Soviet government.

"The model of patriotism that the Soviet Union created for us, Armenians, expressed the ambitions of this state, the USSR, which won the Second World War and entered into a confrontation with the North Atlantic Alliance in the south-western direction. On the other hand, this model was designed to ensure the export of patriotic ideas that existed in the Armenian SSR outside the republic in order to prevent their local manifestation," Pashinyan said.

He stressed that this ideology was introduced through books, films and theatrical productions, forming a social and psychological environment that became the basis of the "Karabakh movement." "We were all bearers of this psychology, created by the Soviet Union, and it was this psychology that was passed on to the generations that were already formed in the Republic of Armenia in the 1990s," the Prime Minister said, pointing out that such psychology made it impossible to build a truly independent state.

Pashinyan is absolutely right in the part that the USSR used Armenians in its ideological games against Turkiye, and then against Azerbaijan. He is mistaken only for the purposes of that policy. It was not directed against Armenians and Armenia. On the contrary, Armenians and Armenia were used to suppress the interests of peoples and countries that the Soviet regime saw as a threat.

Unfortunately, some peculiarities of the Armenian people's mentality opened up great opportunities for this. The successful resettlement of Armenians to the South Caucasus by tsarist Russia, followed by the expulsion of the indigenous peoples and the creation of the Armenian state, prompted the birth of insane myths that began to cripple consciousness. There has been a rebirth of folk folklore into a strict nationalist theory. Even then, Russia realized where the cherished button was for the Armenians, and continued to press it in Soviet times. And the Armenians joyfully accepted this concern of the party and the government for their special location, believing that Moscow would eventually provide them with "from sea to sea." And there were reasons for euphoria. Roads were opened everywhere for people with Armenian surnames. People with Armenian surnames had influence on the decisions of the highest authorities, were advisers and assistants to the leaders, ruled the ball on television, and so on.

Criminally supporting nationalist fantasies, Armenians were used in the USSR to undermine Turkish society. Pashinyan is right that the peculiar Armenian patriotism was exported abroad, but he is mistaken about the goals. This was done not to prevent the bomb from exploding in the Armenian SSR, but to detonate it in Turkiye, which suddenly turned into an enemy after joining NATO. More than one generation of Soviet people grew up thinking that Turkiye was an enemy, but no one knew why. That's just how Moscow "spoke and showed". Armenians were assigned the role of "truth seekers" in this scenario. It was in the USSR that the myth of the "Armenian genocide" was invented, and, by the way, Nikol Pashinyan himself somehow hinted at this. It was a big risk on his part to question the strategic myth designed to turn Turkey into a pariah in the international arena.

In addition to the myth of "genocide," Soviet ideologists also came up with the myth of "Yerevan is older than Rome." This was the work of the central scientific institutes of the USSR. Without their participation and without the Kremlin's permission, Armenia would not have dared to invent and replicate the tale of Yerevan's alleged ancestor, Erebuni. Russian historians and archaeologists, together with Armenian criminals from science, have written 2,500 years of Armenian history to a 500-year-old Azerbaijani city. Because it was necessary. The USSR is no longer there, but even during the years of independence, the Armenian people continued to be brainwashed by the ideas that were baked in the Kremlin's kitchen under the USSR.

Azerbaijan has always known and always talked about this: the Karabakh conflict was also a product of the Kremlin. Before Gorbachev's notorious perestroika, the country's leaders still tried to balance between encouraging Armenian nationalism and the idea of friendship between peoples. But the first president of the USSR did not suffer from such complexes and almost immediately conspired with a gang of representatives of the so-called intelligentsia, to whom the Armenian people owe all their further problems even more than Gorbachev. The nationalists tried to persuade the authorities under the previous leaders of the USSR, but they did not have the task of destroying the country, so tearful appeals about the "reunification" of the NKAO with Armenia were kept at a distance. But Mikhail Gorbachev set just such a goal - to destroy the Soviet Union, and the Armenian nationalists were very welcome here.

As the witch Silva Kaputikyan said: "Perestroika came, and we believed in it. One hundred thousand people who demand the reunification of the region with Armenia believed it." And Gorbachev justified this belief by giving the go-ahead for the Karabakh conflict to unfold. It could not be otherwise, because the Secretary General's inner circle consisted of Aganbekyan, Shakhnazarov, Brutents, Sitaryan...

Azerbaijan has always known the role played by Soviet ideology and the leadership of the USSR in unleashing the conflict. And they always talked about it. Ethnic confrontation and manipulation of the national issue, it was one of the tools. The republic has not forgotten the ugly decisions of the Central Committee, which legalized the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia in the late 40s and early 50s. This was an unprecedented cynical crime committed by the Kremlin against the indigenous population of one of the Soviet republics. It is also known about what happened in the late 80s, no matter how the special services of the USSR, and then Russia, tried to hide the truth.

The scenario of the Karabakh conflict was conceived in Yerevan, but it was signed and approved in Moscow. In order to solve such a problem, a handful of nationalists was not enough. The Sumgayit provocation alone required the involvement of a lot of people, the involvement of the KGB, the press and others. The Armenian Church played a major role, and the Diaspora was involved in spreading the subsequent lies about the events around the world. Hysterical articles and even monuments to the victims were ready even before the day of the riots.

Although ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis had already begun in Armenia long before Sumgait with Gorbachev's permission, things were going slowly and the two peoples were in no hurry to rush at each other. A loud provocation was needed. For these purposes, as described earlier by Day.According to historian Rizvan Huseynov, Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit and a number of other cities of Azerbaijan were chosen. But everywhere the republican authorities managed to stop the implementation of the terrible scenario, and only in Sumgayit this could not be avoided.

"There is a lot of evidence that this was an organized provocation. I remember well that back in mid-February, our friend, who worked for republican television, told us that he was leaving for Sumgayit soon with his equipment, and that some cameramen and cameramen had been ordered from above, that is, from Moscow, to go to Sumgayit and set up cameras in certain places - on roofs and intersections. He said that something very important was planned. He probably didn't even know what it was. But even then it was clear that something very serious was expected. Although, of course, no one expected what happened. It is interesting that after these events, our familiar cameraman, either horrified by what he saw, or under pressure from the special services, which undoubtedly could not help but deal with him, left Azerbaijan and went to Israel," said Rizvan Huseynov.

The provocation took place, and the footage immediately spread around the world. Two days later, there was a monument in Yerevan. The fact that the events were provoked and organized by the special services of the USSR is best indicated by the fact that the leader of the riots, Armenian Grigoryan, was taken out of Azerbaijan, and today he lives peacefully somewhere in Russia. These are not rumors. Unfortunately, this is true.

Etchmiadzin, with whom Nikol Pashinyan is fighting today, was directly involved in the bloody events. Armenians who were forced to leave Azerbaijan due to the conflict later told about what they had heard and what they themselves knew. For example, that the Sumgayit provocation was blessed by Catholicos Vazgen himself. When asked, "What about the fact that some Armenians will die in this process?", he replied, "Well, let them be a sacrifice for the great Armenian people."

The Armenian people did not fall victim to "Azerbaijani nationalism", but to the political games of Etchmiadzin, the Kremlin and the Diaspora.

Two years later, a similar scenario was written specifically for Baku in order to justify the occupation of the republic by the Soviet army and the further seizure of Azerbaijan's natural resources. The USSR was already bursting at the seams at that time, and Azerbaijan was one of the republics sentenced to dismemberment. The Armenian people should know that they were given the dirtiest and most unsightly role in this scenario. He fulfilled it, and today he is reaping the benefits. Azerbaijan could not be dismembered, but Armenia remained on the margins of the region, having lost all prospects.

The guardianship of the Armenians changed hands from the USSR to Russia. Moscow armed Armenia, assisted it in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and then helped maintain the status quo. This was not done for the sake of the Armenians - for thirty years, Russia has not recognized the results of the occupation, on the contrary, declaring support for the integrity of Azerbaijan everywhere. She and a number of other external players needed the smoldering conflict in order to keep the region in their sphere of interests and have opportunities for manipulation. It just stopped working over time, as Azerbaijan has changed, as well as the relations between Baku and Moscow.

This does not at all diminish the guilt of the Armenian nationalists in the tragedies of the region. The crimes that were committed against the Azerbaijani people are the work of the Dashnaks and other moral freaks. A society raised on sick ideas and ugly myths could not think otherwise. Recovery began only after the Second Karabakh War. So far, the people of Armenia feel like they are ill after anesthesia. He sees poorly and is poorly aware of his surroundings, but he is already beginning to wake up. Nikol Pashinyan, to be fair, is trying very hard to make the process go faster. Because Armenia has not yet become fully subject, and external forces are still trying to control the processes taking place in the country. Certain circles in Russia are cultivating a revanchist opposition against Pashinyan, and the domestic political situation in the country is far from stable.

Perhaps the latter prompted the Armenian prime minister to stop veiling the truth. Armenians should know that they may once again find themselves in the maelstrom of other people's interests. Moreover, through his own fault. Whatever scenarios were being prepared outside the country, the Armenian people themselves should have shown more wisdom and foresight. And, most importantly, stop believing in a foreign benefactor who will fly in a blue helicopter and give you five hundred popsicles...