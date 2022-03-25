Strength, flexibility and dexterity - Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championships continue

By Trend

Competitions of the first day of the sixth Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Gymnastics Championship and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship continue at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts will perform floor exercises, exercises on parallel bars and rings, and gymnasts will perform vault and exercises on uneven bars today.

Athletes demonstrate strength, flexibility and agility during performances.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.