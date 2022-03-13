Final day of 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships starts in Baku

By Trend

The final day of the competitions of the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 13, Trend reports.

Today will be the final of the balance exercise among men's and mixed pairs, as well as the final of the tempo exercise among women's pairs, men's and women's groups.

Representatives of Azerbaijan are to perform in the finals of the balance exercise. Among men's pairs, our country will be represented by the duo Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, and among mixed pairs - Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

At the moment, the Azerbaijani team has three medals in the World Championship - "silver" won by Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, and two "bronze" medals, which were brought by Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.