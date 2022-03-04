TODAY.AZ / Sports

Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions continues in Baku

The second day of the 12th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions continues on March 4 in Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The finalists among gymnasts of the 12-18 age category, performing as part of mixed and men's pairs, have already been determined. Azerbaijani athletes Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin reached the finals with a score of 54.100 points.

By the end of the competition day, the finalists among women's pairs and groups in the 12-18 age category will be selected.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

