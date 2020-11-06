Pakistan shows solidarity with Azerbaijan

By Laman Ismayilova

Pakistan has again demonstrated fraternal solidarity with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Three horses were painted in the colors of national flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan at the equestrian sports festival in the city of Khushab, Trend Life reported.

The flags of the fraternal countries were also waving at the event.

The paint was specially made for ten days under the supervision of doctors, experts and veterinarians in order to avoid harmful effects.

The competition was organized by M.H Sultania Awan Horse Neza Baaz Club.

Pakistan’s armed force chief said Friday that his forces fully support Azerbaijan’s fair position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. However, Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops, which has resulted in the resumption of hostilities.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.







