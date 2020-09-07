National team's rivals in UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 revealed

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

UEFA has recently announced the rivals of Azerbaijani National Futsal Team.

The national teams that Azerbaijan will face in the main qualifying round of the European Futsal Championship to be held in the Netherlands in 2022.

According to the results of the draw held on September 2 in Nyon, Switzerland, the Azerbaijani national team will compete in the 3rd group with Slovakia, Moldova and the winner of the pair of Turkey-Greece.

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage draw has split the teams into eight groups of four, played home and away between November 2020 and April 2021.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan took part in the draw as one of 16 teams competed in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round, and has been placed in the Pot A of seeding pots.

Azerbaijan ranked 6th among 50 national teams in UEFA Men's Futsal National Team Coefficients in 2020.