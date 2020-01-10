Baku to host World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling [UPDATE]

By Laman ?smayilova

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will open its new season of international competitions with the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling.

The gymnastics competition will take place in Baku on February 15-16, bringing together about 171 gymnasts from 31 countries. The names of the gymnasts who will participate in the tournament will become known in late January.

The current tournament will give the chance of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game. The gymnasts who get the highest score will be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

The World Cup in trampoline gymnastics, which took place last year in Baku, was also qualifications for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game.

In 2018, Baku held the first European Championship in this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries.

Next year, Azerbaijan will host the first Trampoline Gymnastics World Championship.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena, which specializes in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and which has hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but also of all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.

Organization of major international gymnastics competitions in Azerbaijan plays a big role in the development of sports in the country and also has a positive impact on the development of sports tourism.