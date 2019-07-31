National judoka grabs bronze of Zagreb Grand Prix

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani judoka Iryna Kindzerska (+78 kg) has returned from Zagreb to the homeland with a bronze medal.

Kindzerska began her performance at Zagreb Grand Prix from the 1/16 stage. Here, the national athlete did not give a chance to Rochele Nunes from Portugal.

At the 1/8 stage, Kindzerska won Gandiimaa Erdenebileg from Mongolia by ippon.

In quarterfinal, the Azerbaijani judoka met with Ukrainian Galyna Tarasova. The meeting lasted for about two minutes and in the end Kindzerska beat her opponent.

However, Kindzerska failed to reach the final. In semifinal, Akira Sone from Japan was stronger than the national athlete.

At the match for the bronze medal, Kindzerska in a minute and a half made ippon against Tunisian Nihel Cheikh Rouhou.

Thus, Iryna Kindzerska left Zagreb Grand Prix with a bronze medal.

Judo became an Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games in 1964, and thus became universal. The International Judo Federation today brings together 195 national federations and 5 continental unions.

Judo is one of the most developed sports in Azerbaijan, where the National Judo Federation was established in 1972. The Azerbaijani judo team is considered one of the best in the world.

The adult judo team of Azerbaijan made considerable progress in 2016. The team won 51 awards in competitions of various levels. The results showed that Azerbaijani judokas won 351 times out of 710 fights during the year.

The Azerbaijani judo fighter, silver medalist of Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rustam Orujov was named the best in Azerbaijan's male team. Moreover, he is the strongest in the world in his weight class of 73kg, as well as among all weight classes.