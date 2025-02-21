State committee discusses collaborative efforts to support returning IDPs

By Qabil Ashirov



A meeting was held at the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons with representatives from the Quality Assurance Agency for Education (QAAE).

According to a report from the State Committee to AZERTAC, the meeting focused on discussing the prospects of joint cooperation to involve former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to the liberated territories in vocational training for income-generating fields. The Committee provided detailed information on the work being carried out under the framework of the First State Program for the Great Return, which is being implemented in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

N?simi N?rimanov, advisor to the chairman of the State Committee, emphasized that the reintegration of returnees to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, focusing on their employment, adaptation to new living conditions, and economic reintegration, is one of the key tasks. He highlighted that various projects are being implemented by the State Committee to support the returnees, including vocational training programs and employment support measures for the returnees who are capable of working.

Vüqar Ba??rl?, Director of the Legal Support Department of QAAE, spoke about the recognition of the qualifications of former IDPs, their increasing self-employment opportunities, and the ongoing initiatives to support them. He also provided information on the number of people involved in vocational training and the examination process.

Mansur R?himli, head of the Department of Recognition of Non-formal and Informal Education at QAAE, delivered a presentation on the current state of vocational education in the country. He discussed the importance of involving former IDPs in the "If you have a skill, you will have a certificate" project, which supports individuals who did not receive formal education but have acquired vocational skills through various means. The impact of QAAE-issued certificates and diplomas on expanding their employment opportunities was also highlighted.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the integration of former IDPs into the labor market, improving their knowledge and skills, and the importance of collaboration in these efforts.