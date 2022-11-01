Arshin Mal Alan Series of Trade & Exhibition Fairs kicks off in Astara

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Arshin Mal Alan Series of Trade and Exhibition Fairs has kicked off in Astara, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME), and Maricel Astara Resort.

Speaking at the event, ASME board chairperson Nigar Alasgarova noted that the main goal of the event is to expand sales opportunities for products of micro and small enterprises and cooperation between SMEs, as well as to promote domestic products.

Around 50 SMEs from Baku and different parts of the country presented their products in Astara.

Textile products, food products, accessories, cosmetics, toys, household items, and various services were presented at the fair.

The guests of the event enjoyed a concert program organized by Lankaran Cultural Department and the Astara Cultural Center.

Moreover, Lankaran Regional Culture Department and Astara Regional Culture Center were awarded a certificate of appreciation by ASME for their support in holding the sales-exhibition fair at a high level.