Estonia to support cyber diplomacy development in Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



The Estonian Electronic Governance Academy Foundation (eGA) plans to study and support the development of cyber diplomacy in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the 6th Summit of IT Heads of State Institutions in Baku, Elsa Neeme, Chief Cybersecurity Specialist at eGA, highlighted that cooperation with Azerbaijani institutions opens up broad opportunities for strengthening international ties in cybersecurity and for building modern mechanisms to protect critical infrastructure.

"We plan to actively participate in the development of cyber diplomacy, which is currently coordinated by AZ-CERT jointly with the Romanian and Azerbaijani Cyber Diplomacy Centers," Neeme said. "This broad area of work includes risk assessment, incident management, implementation of cybersecurity frameworks, development of practical procedures for national and sectoral CERTs, as well as participation in training programs to strengthen their capacity. It is also important for us to contribute to the promotion of a common social approach, including the protection of personal data."

According to her, the main priorities of eGA include strengthening governance systems in Eastern Partnership countries, improving frameworks for critical infrastructure protection, and increasing the resilience and capacity of national structures.

Neeme also underlined the organization’s growing engagement in Azerbaijan’s cybersecurity initiatives. "We are proud to return to Baku in October to participate in the 'Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025' and cyber warfare simulation exercises," she noted. "In addition, great attention is paid to supporting vulnerable groups, especially women, in the field of cybersecurity. In this regard, I am pleased to announce another important event – the 'Women in Cyber Conference,' which will be held on October 11 as a continuation of the competition on the protection of critical infrastructure."