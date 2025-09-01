Azerbaijani Army conducts legal training to enhance discipline and compliance

By Akbar Novruz



According to the action plan for 2025, a training-methodical session was held with lawyers of different branches of troops, main departments, army corps and formations, chiefs and investigators of investigative services, as well as officers of the Legal Department of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The session opened with the commemoration of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Shehids who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan, followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Justice Major General Elchin Aliyev, Chief of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Defense, delivered detailed information on measures taken to further improve the social and living conditions of servicemen, along with the ongoing work to update legislative acts in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the Ministry’s leadership. He also highlighted efforts to reinforce discipline in military units, prevent legal violations, expand legal and international humanitarian law training, and prepare new draft legal documents.

The session aimed to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills in organizing legal training, studying legislation and guiding documents, and ensuring the effective application of adopted legal acts in service processes. Discussions also covered tasks ahead and future plans in this field, with participants’ questions addressed during the session.