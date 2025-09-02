Pitching stage of state-funded film projects set to commence

By Laman Ismayilova



The pitching phase of the 2025 State Support for Film Projects competition will be held in September at the Nizami Cinema Center by the Azerbaijan Film Agency, operating under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The pitching phase will provide participants with the opportunity to present their film projects.

A total of 15 minutes will be allocated for each project, which will include both the presentation and discussion segments.

For feature films only, an additional one-minute teaser screening is planned.

According to the schedule, on September 5, five animated films and three student films will be presented; on September 12, eight short feature films; on September 19, four docudramas and three documentaries; and on September 26, six full-length feature films.

The presentations will begin at 10:00 at the Nizami Cinema Center.

The 2025 State Support for Film Projects competition in Azerbaijan is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency to support local filmmakers and the private sector in creating films.

The competition involves project submission, evaluation by a Selection Committee, and a pitching stage.