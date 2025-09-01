'Hold My Hand' Social Rehabilitation Center for children set to begin operations

By Laman Ismayilova



Newly established "Hold My Hand" Social Rehabilitation Center for Children has officially opened its doors with the support of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, and in partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs.

Leyla Aliyeva visited the center to familiarize herself with the conditions created there and showed interest in the social environment and service models established for the children.

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova provided information about the center's areas of activity, stating that the "Hold My Hand" Social Rehabilitation Center has been created to provide a safe, healthy, and caring environment for children in difficult life circumstances and those deprived of family care.

The center will offer services such as initial psychosocial assessments of children, emergency interventions, temporary accommodation, medical assistance, and social rehabilitation. Moreover, individual development plans will be prepared to support their integration into society and to ensure a stable future for them.

It was also noted that, for the safety and comfort of the children, modern, spacious, and well-lit rooms, as well as recreation and activity corners, have been set up. The large outdoor area has been equipped with various playgrounds and green spaces.

Leyla Aliyeva, who thoroughly familiarized herself with all the work carried out and also provided her recommendations and suggestions, met with the young, highly qualified, and professional staff formed to ensure the center operates in line with the principles of family-based alternative care. She wished them success in their work.