Romanian star explores Old City and captivates fans by speaking Azerbaijani

By Laman Ismayilova



Romanian star INNA has immersed herself in the historic charm of Baku's Icherisheher (Old City).

She shared her experience with fans in a video on TikTok. In a video filmed during the tour, the singer unexpectedly revealed that she speaks Azerbaijani, which captivated her fans on social media.

Note that Romanian singer INNA closed out the summer season at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku with a high-energy concert.

The event was organized by Fiesta Event Group (Fiesta Az) and Dream Group International.

Hundreds of fans gathered, enjoying the refreshing sea breeze as they danced to INNA’s classic hits like "Hot," "Amazing," and "Sun Is Up," alongside newer tracks such as "Flashbacks," "Up," "Yalla," and "Deja Vu."

The performance reached its grand finale with a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the night sky over the Caspian Sea and marking an unforgettable end to the summer season at Sea Breeze Resort.

Elena Alexandra Apostoleanu (INNA) is a Romanian singer and songwriter who shot to international stardom with her infectious dance-pop and house music tracks.

Since her breakthrough in 2008 with the hit single "Hot," INNA has become one of Romania's most successful musical exports, known for her catchy melodies, powerful vocals, and dynamic stage presence.

Her music blends electronic beats with pop sensibilities, making her a favorite on dance floors around the world.

Over the years, INNA has released multiple chart-topping singles such as "Amazing," "Sun Is Up," and "Cola Song," gaining a loyal fan base across Europe, Latin America, and beyond.