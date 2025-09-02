Lunar Eclipse to be visible in Azerbaijan

By Laman Ismayilova



The second Lunar Eclipse of the tear will occur on September 7.

According to the Department of Astrophysics at Baku State University, this will be a total lunar eclipse (sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon).

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, and the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon, or when the Moon completely enters the Earth's umbra (the darkest part of its shadow). During this time, the Moon does not disappear entirely but takes on a reddish hue.

This is due to the refraction and scattering of sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere, which causes red and orange light to reach the Moon’s surface. The blood-red color of the Moon can appear even more dramatic when it is near the horizon, as sunlight passing through more of Earth's atmosphere makes the Moon look even redder.

The Earth's shadow actually consists of two parts: the penumbra and the umbra. When the Moon enters the penumbra, a penumbral lunar eclipse begins, which is difficult to notice with the naked eye. The visually perceptible part of the eclipse starts when the Moon enters the umbra.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 19:28:21 on September 7, followed by the partial eclipse at 20:27:02, and the total eclipse at 21:30:41.

The maximum phase of the eclipse will occur at 22:11:47. The total eclipse will end at 22:52:47, the partial phase will conclude at 23:56:26, and the penumbral phase will end at 00:55:00. The total eclipse will last for 82 minutes.

This second total lunar eclipse of 2025 will be visible from Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

In Azerbaijan, it will be possible to observe the total lunar eclipse from the evening hours until midnight.

On September 7, citizens will have the chance to witness the Blood Moon live.

It promises to be an unforgettable night for both astronomy enthusiasts and casual skywatchers.