Azerbaijan extends condolences to Portugal over Lisbon funicular accident

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Portugal following a tragic funicular accident in Lisbon.

In a message shared on the ministry’s official account on “X,” it reads:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic funicular derailment in Lisbon's Gloria line.

We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and wish a speady recovery to the injured.”

The statement underscores Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Portugal during this difficult time.