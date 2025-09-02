Demolition of former separatist “foreign ministry” building begins in Khankendi

By Qabil Ashirov



In Khankendi, the demolition of the administrative building long used as the symbolic “Foreign Ministry” of the so-called separatist regime has officially begun, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The demolition started on September 2, a date of symbolic significance for Azerbaijan. Historically, this day marked the anniversary of the separatist regime’s declaration in the occupied territories.

For years, the building served as a hub for meetings with foreign Armenian-aligned politicians, the illegal issuance of visas for entry into the occupied areas, and unauthorized accreditation of foreign journalists. All these actions represented a blatant disregard for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

Even individuals now accused of war crimes, including Babayan—whose trial is currently underway in Baku—used this building to assert that the Azerbaijani flag could only fly in Garabagh under one circumstance: the opening of an embassy. This underscores the political and symbolic importance of the demolition on this particular date.

For the past five years, under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Commander and President Ilham Aliyev, a comprehensive and systematic reconstruction process has been underway in the liberated territories. The “Great Return” Program, covering the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, is a multifaceted effort restoring not only destroyed infrastructure but also national identity, historical memory, and statehood. As part of the program, modern urban development projects are implemented in cities, towns, and villages, including the construction of residential neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, cultural centers, roads, and energy and water supply systems. Cultural heritage and historical monuments are also being restored.

Continuing this wave of development, a new key and symbolic project has commenced in Khankendi. The demolition of the administrative building formerly used by the separatist regime’s self-proclaimed “Foreign Ministry” is part of this initiative. Beyond its symbolic significance, the building’s removal is important for urban planning. The former structure was irregularly designed and inconsistent with the city’s architecture. Its demolition will pave the way for a modern urban planning approach, contributing to the aesthetic and functional enhancement of Khankendi.

On the site of the demolished building, a new three-story administrative building will be constructed in a contemporary architectural style for the Garabagh Regional Architecture and Urban Planning Main Department under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. The architectural and technical specifications of the new building have been designed in line with Garabagh’s strategic development priorities. The facility is scheduled to be operational by early 2027.