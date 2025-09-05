Families of Aktau plane crash victims receive insurance payouts from Russia

By Akbar Novruz



Insurance payments have been made in connection with the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024, Azernews reports, citing a statement the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement reads that the airline has received the full insurance value of the plane — 1.003 billion rubles.

"Payments have been made in full to 7 out of 15 Russian citizens, 35 out of 38 Azerbaijani citizens, 3 out of 3 Kyrgyz citizens, and 6 out of 3 Kazakh citizens. To date, a total of 358.4 million rubles in insurance payments have been made to the injured passengers of the plane and the relatives of the deceased," the statement noted.

The ministry emphasized that compensation procedures are still ongoing, with the remaining claims under consideration to ensure all eligible passengers and families receive their due payments.

The tragic crash occurred when an Embraer passenger plane, operating on the Baku–Grozny route, went down near Aktau. There were 67 people on board, including 5 crew members. Sadly, 38 people lost their lives, among them citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.