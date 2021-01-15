Chief editor of Trend News Agency beats COVID-19, grateful to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

By Trend





Chief editor of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu has recovered from COVID-19, Trend reports.

Hafizoglu expressed gratitude to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva for taking his health and treatment under special control, said the message on his Facebook page.

"On the most difficult days, a person needs support, care and attention. I express my deepest gratitude to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention and care shown to me during this difficult period, thanks to which I recovered, and returned to normal life," Hafizoglu said.

"My greatest desire during my hospital stay was to return home. Now I'm home again, next to my family," he said. "I am immensely grateful for the attention provided to me."