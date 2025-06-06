SOCAR President champions green innovation at Turkmenistan conference

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), addressed the International Scientific-Practical Conference on "Environmental Aspects of Innovative Technologies in Hydrocarbon Field Development," held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Najaf discussed the key challenges at the intersection of energy, technology, and environmental sustainability.

Najaf elaborated on the company’s strategic target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as its ongoing decarbonization initiatives. He highlighted SOCAR Green’s renewable energy projects, low-carbon solutions, and efforts to monitor methane emissions through satellite observation technologies.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s active role in the global fight against climate change, the SOCAR president noted that hosting the prestigious COP29 summit in Baku underscores the nation’s strong commitment to environmental issues.