ADA-Luiss Forum held in Rome to strengthen Azerbaijan-Italy ties

The ADA-Luiss Forum took place in Rome on June 3 and 4, jointly organized by ADA University and the International and Strategic Studies Center of Luiss University, Azernews reports.

The event brought together experts, policymakers, and academics from Azerbaijan, Italy, Georgia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan to discuss pressing geopolitical and economic issues shaping the region and beyond.

The forum opened with remarks from ADA University’s Vice-Rector Fariz Ismayilzade and Professor Raffael Marchetti, Director of Luiss University’s International and Strategic Studies Center. Both speakers emphasized the strong and enduring partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, highlighting the significance of establishing the Italy-Azerbaijan University as a milestone in bilateral educational and cultural cooperation.

Among the attendees were Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov and senior officials from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, underscoring the forum’s high-level diplomatic engagement.

Over two days, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, including: The development prospects and shared challenges of Azerbaijan-Italy relations; Azerbaijan’s strategic role in Europe’s energy security; Regional security dynamics amid Georgia’s and Ukraine’s candidacies for EU membership; Connectivity policies in the context of intensifying global strategic competition.

The forum served as a platform to foster dialogue on current geopolitical and economic challenges. It highlighted evolving approaches and response mechanisms related to regional security in Europe and its neighboring regions, featuring contributions from leading Italian think tanks.

By convening experts from diverse countries and backgrounds, the ADA-Luiss Forum strengthened international collaboration and promoted a better understanding of the complex strategic environment influencing the South Caucasus and Europe.