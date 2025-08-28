Kostya Zatulin, an old and “experienced” clown, once again takes the stage in the anti-Azerbaijani circus. President Ilham Aliyev’s interview with Al Arabiya TV seems to have inspired him to stir up noise, claiming things like “Azerbaijan has never been a partner of Russia,” and so on

It’s as if Azerbaijan had shot down a Russian passenger plane, launched a media campaign, and spread the kind of propaganda that Zatulin himself embodies.

Baku’s position has always been simple and transparent — on relations with Russia, on the principle of territorial integrity, and on many other issues. Unlike Moscow, Baku’s stance has remained consistent, regardless of the situation.