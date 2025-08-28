|
Kostya Zatulin, an old and “experienced” clown, once again
takes the stage in the anti-Azerbaijani circus. President Ilham Aliyev’s
interview with Al Arabiya TV seems to have inspired him to stir up noise,
claiming things like “Azerbaijan has never been a partner of Russia,” and so on
It’s as if Azerbaijan had shot down a Russian passenger
plane, launched a media campaign, and spread the kind of propaganda that
Zatulin himself embodies.
Baku’s position has always been simple and transparent — on
relations with Russia, on the principle of territorial integrity, and on many
other issues. Unlike Moscow, Baku’s stance has remained consistent, regardless
of the situation.