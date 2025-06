The Eid al-Adha prayer was performed today at the Taza Pir Mosque in Baku, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by city residents, foreign nationals living in Azerbaijan, and several religious leaders. The prayer was led by Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board. Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in Azerbaijan this year on June 6–7.