Initial findings indicate external interference in Aktau plane crash, AZAL official says

By Akbar Novruz



Preliminary results from the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau have confirmed that the aircraft was interfered with from outside, AZAL Vice President Ilham Amirov announced on August 8 during an event in Samukh district commemorating National Hero Hokuma Aliyeva’s birthday, Azernews reports via local media.

Amirov praised the heroism of the flight crew, including Hokuma Aliyeva, who demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication under extreme circumstances.

“Despite serious damage sustained by the AZAL passenger plane in the air, the crew managed to keep control of the aircraft for 1 hour and 10 minutes, minimizing losses. Their heroism deserves special recognition,” he said.

The investigation into the December 25, 2024 crash, which occurred as the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny and resulted in 38 fatalities out of 67 passengers and crew, remains ongoing. The preliminary commission report confirmed external interference with the plane prior to the accident.