Azerbaijan to lead sustainability efforts ahead of 2026 World Environment Day & Urban Forum

By Nazrin Abdul



In anticipation of hosting World Environment Day and the 13th World Urban Forum in 2026, Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to the joint efforts of the international community by sharing its knowledge and best practices, and by promoting solutions that foster the development of more sustainable and livable cities and communities.

Speaking at the “World Environment Day 2025” event held in Jeju Island, South Korea, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, emphasized Azerbaijan’s active role in the global climate process, Azernews reports.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29, one of the most important conferences under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change," she said.

Taghiyeva noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to maintaining the momentum in 2025 as it continues its COP29 presidency.

"We are determined to continue what we have started — to raise climate ambitions and provide a platform for concrete action. We believe that initiatives such as the 'Baku Climate Finance Goal,' our version of the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), and cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement will play a key role in advancing global climate efforts."

She also highlighted the pivotal role cities play in achieving climate and environmental goals.

“COP29 underscores the importance of cities as drivers of climate action and as hubs for innovative environmental solutions,” Taghiyeva stated.

The Deputy Minister expressed her appreciation to South Korea for its contribution to sustainable urban development:

"We greatly value the Republic of Korea's leadership in smart city planning. It is a great honor for Azerbaijan to host World Environment Day in 2026 and to continue promoting this vital initiative."

This year’s World Environment Day, held on June 5 with the support of the South Korean government and organized by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), focused on the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, encouraging global action to reduce plastic waste and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

In 2026, Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day with a central theme of climate change. This major event will highlight Azerbaijan's contributions to international environmental cooperation, reinforce the outcomes of COP29, and build synergy with the World Urban Forum, which will also take place in Baku next year.