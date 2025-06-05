"Are you a kid or not a kid?" Pashinyan takes Garegin on weak

As you’ve probably gotten used to by now, the morning news from Armenia once again centers around Pashinyan and Catholicos Karekin II. Vovaevich continues his offensive.





This time, Pashinyan took to Facebook to once again demand that Karekin publicly confirm or deny whether he has a daughter.





Vovaevich framed his post as cleverly as possible: first, a couple of paragraphs about how the Catholicos is the voice of truth for all believers—and for him personally—followed by a note of shock and disbelief: “I can't believe that the CATHOLICOS OF ALL ARMENIANS IS LYING.”





And then, like a schoolyard taunt: “Come on, Karekin, tell me personally—do you have a daughter or not?”





The trap is simple, but effective. If the Catholicos remains silent, the attacks will continue. If he admits to having a child, he risks damaging his authority. If he denies it, he may undermine himself even further—because, in reality, nearly everyone in Armenia already knows that Karekin has a daughter. Her name and appearance are widely known. It’s hardly a secret.





Now begins the Church’s march. How Karekin will manage to escape this trap remains unclear.