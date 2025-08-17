The Swedish analytical platform Agenda Nexus has published an in-depth article emphasizing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s pivotal role in maintaining political balance in the South Caucasus.

Azernews reports, the article underscores President Aliyev’s commitment to safeguarding Azerbaijan’s national interests through a combination of nuanced diplomacy and proactive regional engagement. It highlights his efforts to elevate Baku’s status as a central player in the region’s political landscape.

Special attention is given to Russia’s position in the South Caucasus. The article notes that while Moscow aspires to reinforce its role as a regional mediator, President Ilham Aliyev’s strategic maneuvering has significantly diminished Russian influence. The weakening of Moscow's regional authority, the article argues, has left Russia increasingly sidelined. In this context, the Zangezur Corridor is presented as a strategic project with the potential to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The article also examines President Aliyev’s broader foreign policy initiatives, including Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine, diplomatic tensions with France, and a broader pivot toward economic modernization aligned with European standards. The authors argue that Azerbaijan’s economic growth, large-scale infrastructure development, and emphasis on national identity have contributed to President Ilham Aliyev’s sustained domestic popularity and strong public trust.