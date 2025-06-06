CMO chairman rejects Armenian criticism over Iravan Qazilik restoration

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), says he is unfazed by recent commentary from Armenia regarding the potential restoration of the Iravan Qazilik — a historic Islamic religious institution.

Speaking to reporters after Eid prayers at the Taza Pir Mosque, Pashazadeh stated, “I am not interested in what is being said in Armenia regarding the Iravan Qazilik’s restoration.”

He explained that since the foundation of the CMO, in all big cities of the Caucasus, like Tbilisi, Batumi, Derbent, Kars, and Iravan — covering all of what is now Armenia — had religious jurisdictions which is called "Qaz?l?k", and all them were subordinate to the CMO.

“However, due to the state-sponsored deportation of Azerbaijanis from Iravan, the Qazilik was forcibly shut down,” he noted.

The chairman revealed that following consultations with the Western Azerbaijan Community, a decision has been made to restore the Iravan Qazilik institution.

“We firmly believe that Azerbaijanis will return to their ancestral lands. There are many mosques, shrines, and cemeteries in those areas that bear witness to our deep-rooted heritage. The revival of the Qazilik is a necessary spiritual step along that path. If the Qazilik is active today here, I believe one day it will also function again in Iravan,” he added.

Pashazadeh also addressed upcoming diplomatic and interfaith initiatives, announcing that discussions are underway regarding a potential meeting with the newly elected Pope.

“There is a real possibility that a meeting may take place at the end of 2025, in cooperation with the World Council of Elders. Our ties with the Vatican are strong — we have friends and colleagues there. Almost every Pope has visited Azerbaijan. I am optimistic that the newly elected Pope will also visit our country,” he said.

Regarding the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos Karekin II, Pashazadeh ruled out any meetings.

“To be frank, I do not find it appropriate to meet with him. Karekin has taken on an overtly political persona rather than a spiritual one. His heavy involvement in politics has led him down this path. So, there are no plans for such a meeting,” he said.