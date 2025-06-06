TODAY.AZ / Society

Shusha hosts Eid al-Adha prayer amidst celebrations

06 June 2025 [12:10] - TODAY.AZ

On June 6, a special Eid prayer was held in the city of Shusha to mark Eid al-Adha, known in the local vernacular as Qurban Bayram, Azernews reports.

The prayer took place at the Upper Govhar Agha Mosque, where prayers were offered for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people and the nation’s prosperity.

During the prayer, the memory of the country’s heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was honored, and supplications were made for their souls.

