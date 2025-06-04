Garegin is being used up

The war around the Catholicos of All Armenians, Garegin II, is turning into an Armenian world war.

At first, he was harassed by the Armenian authorities: Pashinyan and his team have been circling around Garegin for a week.

But the Armenian Catholicos certainly did not expect today’s turn of events. Okay, the authorities — but the Armenian opposition also decided that Garegin was expendable. Kocharyan and Bagrat are almost openly discussing “who” should take Garegin’s throne after his resignation.

So, who should the Catholicos fight now?