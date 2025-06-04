Roundtable in Lachin highlights Intercultural cooperation among CIS members

By Laman Ismayilova

A round table "Intercultural cooperation: A Path Toward Sustainable Development" has taken place within the Lachin-CIS Cultural Capital 2025 initiative, Azernews reports.

The event brought together cultural and academic representatives from seven countries, including Azerbaijan.

In their opening remarks, key speakers such as the head of the International Relations Department at the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Farrukh Jumayev, Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Nurlan Seytimov, stressed the symbolic significance of declaring Lachin the CIS Cultural Capital 2025. They highlighted this designation as a sign of cultural revival in the region and a strong impetus for international cooperation.

During the round table, participants discussed several key topics, including the expansion of cultural partnerships among different countries, the strengthening of intercultural dialogue, and the development of joint approaches to global challenges in the cultural sphere.

It was underlined that over the past decade, Azerbaijan has opened cultural centers in cultural centres in six foreign countries. These centres have played a pivotal role in promoting Azerbaijan's national culture and advancing international cultural exchange.

Through these platforms, Azerbaijani culture has become more familiar to the global community, while simultaneously contributing to humanitarian dialogue between nations.

In addition to promoting Azerbaijan's literature, history, music, painting, folk crafts, and heritage, these centres actively enhance cultural bridges by organising joint exhibitions, concerts, literary evenings, and academic discussions.

Speakers also emphasised the importance of these cultural centres in strengthening ties with Azerbaijani communities residing abroad. At the same time, they serve to create an environment of dialogue with the cultures of other peoples, promote mutual understanding and tolerance.

The round table participants highly appreciated the attention and care shown by the Azerbaijani state to the development of the cultural sphere, as well as the strategic steps taken to expand international cooperation in this area.

They emphasised that these efforts not only benefit Azerbaijan but also significantly contribute to regional cultural integration and sustainable development.

It is worth noting that, according to a decision by the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin, located in Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangazur region, has officially been designated as the CIS Cultural Capital 2025.

This honour recognises Lachin's rich cultural heritage and its significance to Azerbaijan's national identity.

The city is home to ancient monuments, offering a unique insight into the region's history.